High school girls soccer: Parkway, Haughton win

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up wins Monday night.

Haughton defeated Bossier 8-0 at Memorial Stadium, and Parkway topped Huntington 11-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium..

At Bossier, Alexis Cooper led Haughton with three goals.

Natalie Nettles, Lowrey Lain, Dani Droddy, Mya Webb and Katie Villarreal scored one apiece.

Haughton (4-1-1) faces West Ouachita Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Freedom Fields.

At Preston Crownover, Isabel Bright scored five goals and had one assist.

Cameron Dunn had three goals and one assist. McKenzie Franklyn scored two goals.

Emma Albarado had one goal and one assist. Marie Smith had three assists.

Kameron Bluitt had one assist.

Parkway (2-3) visits Captain Shreve Wednesday at 6 p.m.