High school girls soccer: Parkway, Haughton win

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted shutout victories in girls high school soccer action Tuesday night.
Parkway defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 at Calvary, and Haughton dropped West Ouachita 4-0 at Tinsley Park.
At Calvary, Peyton Pipes and Cammie Dunn scored Parkway’s goals. Maya Jackson had two assists.
The Lady Panthers improved to 6-3. Calvary dropped to 4-5-2.
At Tinsley, Lowrey Lain scored two goals to lead Haughton (7-4-1).
Lauren Tippet and Madeline Milton had one each. Milton also had assists on the three other goals.
West Ouachita dropped to 1-2.