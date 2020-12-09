High school girls soccer: Parkway, Haughton win

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted shutout victories in girls high school soccer action Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 at Calvary, and Haughton dropped West Ouachita 4-0 at Tinsley Park.

At Calvary, Peyton Pipes and Cammie Dunn scored Parkway’s goals. Maya Jackson had two assists.

The Lady Panthers improved to 6-3. Calvary dropped to 4-5-2.

At Tinsley, Lowrey Lain scored two goals to lead Haughton (7-4-1).

Lauren Tippet and Madeline Milton had one each. Milton also had assists on the three other goals.

West Ouachita dropped to 1-2.