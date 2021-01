Peyton Pipes scored three goals as the Parkway Lady Panthers routed Natchitoches Central 8-0 in a District 1-I match Friday night in Natchitoches.

The Lady Panthers improved to 11-4-1 overall and 4-1 in district. The Lady Chiefs dropped to 1-10 and 1-6.

Maya Jackson and Cammie Dunn scored two goals each. Jackson also had two assists.

Isabel Bright had one goal and one assist. Katelyn Icenhower scored one goal.

Pipes and Hallie Worthey had one assist each.

Aubri Dupre earned her third shutout.