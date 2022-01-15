High school girls soccer: Winningham’s goal lifts Parkway past Pineville in district matchup

Home Sports-Free High school girls soccer: Winningham’s goal lifts Parkway past Pineville in district...




By Russell Hedges




The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Pineville 1-0 in a District 1-I game Saturday in Pineville.

Kendahl Winningham scored on an assist from Maya Jackson. Aubri Dupre had four saves.

Parkway improved to 12-8 overall and 2-4 in district, The Lady Panthers, who face Haughton in a non-district game Tuesday, are No. 33 in the Division I power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top 32 in the final standings generally make the playoffs.

According to their schedule on the LHSAA website, Parkway has six games left.

