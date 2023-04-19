High school girls track and field: Benton wins 1-5A title; Airline runner-up

The Benton Lady Tigers won the District 1-5A meet Tuesday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

It was the Lady Tigers’ first title since moving up to District 1-5A in 2020. Benton finished runner-up last year, 1.5 points behind Parkway.

Before moving up, Benton won eight straight District 1-4A championships.

The Lady Tigers scored 154 points. Airline was runner-up with 117. Byrd was third with 86 and Parkway fourth with 81.

The top four finishers in individual events and the top four teams in the four relays qualified for the Region I-5A meet set for next Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Benton senior Jamie Willis swept the hurdles and finished second in two field events.

She took the 100 hurdles in 15.14, edging Airline’s Ke’Zyriah Sykes by .03. She won the 300 in 46.28. Captain Shreve’s Leah Bryant was second in 47.33.

Willis finished second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 5 inches, 2.5 inches behind Byrd’s Kenna Harris.

She was second in the triple jump with a 32-11. Airline’s Janiyah Boudreaux won with a 35-0 1/2.

Boudreaux was a double winner. She and Captain Shreve’s Leah Bryant tied for first in the high jump. Both cleared 5-0.

Willis was the high-point winner with 36. Sykes was second with 30.5.

Sykes and teammate Jaycie Wallace finished 1-2 in the 100 and 200.

Sykes ran a 12.55 in the 100, .10 faster than Wallace. The 200 was much closer. Sykes ran a 25.93, edging Wallace by .01.

Sykes, Wallace and Boudreaux also teamed with Rikiyah Taylor to win the 4X100 relay in 48.39. The Parkway foursome of Makenzie Marshall, Kenadie Williams, Kaiden Taylor and Kennedi Lee finished second in 50.59.

Benton’s Addyson Hulett was a double winner.

She won the 400 in 1:00.06, .11 ahead of Natchitoches Central’s Kimberly Cain.

Hulett took the pole vault with a 10-1. Haughton’s Julianna Boyett was second with an 8-6.

Hulett also teamed with Dominique Coore, Erykah Pepp and Taylor Martinez to win the 4X400 relay in 4:10.89. Byrd was second in 4:13.91.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell finished second in the 800 and 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

She ran a 2:28.54 in the 800, 1.70 behind Byrd’s Laila Wells. She ran a 5:17.99 in the 1,600, just .81 behind Byrd’s Jenna Key.

Russell ran a 12:12.24 in the 3,200. Key won in 11:55.57.

The Benton team of Coore, Claudia Herrera, Martinez and Danielle Smart finished second in the 4X800 in 10:37.20. Byrd won in 10:26.70.

Parkway’s Jayla James won the shot put with an impressive throw of 37-7. Captain Shreve’s Lauren Hall was second with a 32-4.

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams took the discus with a 132-1 1/2. Haughton’s Aniya Hill was second with a 130-5 1/2.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry won the javelin with a 130-7. That would’ve been good enough for a second-place finish in last year’s state meet.

Benton’s Sadie Hamby was second with a 123-9. That would’ve been good enough to finish fifth in last year’s state meet.

Other third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Benton’s Havyn Puckett (100, 12.92), Benton’s Pepp (400, 1:00.67), Airline’s Elena Heng (800, 2:31.68), Benton’s Kyla Daux (300 hurdles, 48.64), Parkway’s Taylor (long jump, 16-1 1/2.), Parkway’s Zaniyah Carter (shot put, 32-1), Benton’s Hamby (discus, 116-5), Haughton’s Shenae Penn (triple jump, 32-7 1/2), Airline’s Aniya Hudson (javelin, 106-1), Parkway’s Ty’lissa Henderson (high jump, 4-10) and Haughton’s Shelby Haley (pole vault, 8-0).

Benton (Ryleigh McCoy, Navaeh Cleveland, Taylor Rochelle, Puckett) was third in the 4X100 relay in 50.85.

Benton (Puckett, Taylor, Pepp, Cleveland) also finished third in the 4X200 in 1:47.25.

Airline (Tomya Grider, Zamiyah Kitchen, Sarah-Catherine Tauzin, Taylor) was third in the 4×400 in 4:18.86.

Haughton (Lowrey Lain, Ashlyn Wilkerson, Cadence Salas, Katie Villareal) was third in the 4X800 in 10:46.90.

