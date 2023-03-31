High school girls track and field: Benton wins Bossier Parish Championships meet; Parkway runner-up

The Benton Lady Tigers won the Bossier Parish Championships meet Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Benton scored 192 points, 16 more than runner-up Parkway. Haughton was third with 132.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell, Jamie Willis and Addyson Hulett were all double winners.

Russell won the 1,600-meter run in 5:21.80 and the 3,200 n 12:20.31. Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson was second in the 1,600 in 6:00.79. Her teammate Ember Pierce finished second in the 3,200 in 13:04.57.

Willis won the 100 hurdles in 15.75 and the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 2 inches. Haughton’s Shenae Penn was second in the hurdles in 18:05. Parkway’s Aja Tellis was second in the triple jump with a 32-0.

Hulett took the 400 in 1:01.56 and the pole vault with a 9-6. Hulett’s teammate Erykah Pepp was second in the 400 in 1:02.78. Haughton’s Julianna Boyett was second in the pole vault with an 8-6.

Parkway’s Kennedi Lee and Kaiden Taylor finished 1-2 in the 200. Lee ran a 27.76, just .12 seconds ahead of Taylor.

Haughton’s Cadence Salas won the 800 in 2:37.77. Parkway’s Raquel Rios was second in 2:38.65.

Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton took the 300 hurdles in 49.73. Benton’s Kyla Daux finished second in 50.20.

Parkway swept the 4X100 and 4X200 relays in 51.18 and 1:48.95, respectively (Note: Team members not available).

The Benton foursome of Havyn Puckett, Taylor Rochelle, Ryleigh McCoy and Navaeh Cleveland finished second in the 4X100 in 51.28. Puckett and Rochelle teamed with Dominque Coore and Taylor Martinez for a second-place finish in the 4X200 in 1:49.68.

The Benton team of Hulett, Willis, Martinez and Pepp won the 4X400 in 4:19.81. The Haughton foursome of Salas, Alliya Hogan, Ashlyn Wilkerson and Katie Villareal finished second in 4:28.95.

The Haughton team of Bella Hopson, Salas, Reagan Hodge and Villareal captured the 4X800 in 11:10.90. Parkway was second in 11:20.70.

Haughton’s Aniya Hill won the discus with a very impressive throw of 147-0. The winning throw in the Class 5A state meet last year was 129-9.

Benton’s Sadie Hamby was second with a 119-3.

Parkway’s Jayla James won the shot put with a 35-8 2 1/2. Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton was second with a 33-3.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry won the javelin with a 125-6 1/2. Hamby was second with a 109-8 1/2.

Parkway’s Ty’lissa Henderson took the high jump with a 4-10. Her teammate Tellis was second with a 4-8.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Bossier’s Toni Taylor (100), Benton’s Coore (200), Haughton’s Skylar Branch (400), Parkway’s Lauren Taylor (800, 3,200), Parkway’s Ember Pierce (1,600), Haughton’s Brotherton (100 hurdles), Haughton’s Camille Branton (300 hurdles), Parkway’s Kaiden Taylor (long jump), Haughton’s Hill (shot put), Haughton’s Madeline Polk (discus), Benton’s Daux (triple jump, high jump), Haughton’s Sara White (javelin) and Benton’s McCoy (pole vault).