High school girls track and field: Parkway claims 1-5A title as parish athletes shine

The Parkway Lady Panthers won the District 1-5A championship Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Parkway scored 133 points, 10 more than runner-up Byrd. Benton was third with 115.

Parkway has enjoyed a lot of success in the 1-5A meet, but this year’s championship is the Lady Panthers’ first since 2013.

Captain Shreve won three in a row from 2017-2019. Last year’s meet wasn’t held after almost all of the season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-5A meet Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Parish teams produced four double winners — Benton’s Isabelle Russell and Jamie Willis, Airline’s Brianna Taylor and Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams.

Russell won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and finished second in the 3,200.

She took the 800 in 2 minutes, 28.74 seconds. Byrd’s Bryn Peters was second in 2:30.07 and Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby third in 2:32.76.

The same trio finished 1-2-3 in the 1,600. Russell ran a 5:22.70, Peters a 5:26.76 and Crosby a 5:40.39.

The trio battled again in the 3,200. Crosby came in first with an 11:42.67. Russell was second in 11:46.13 and Peters third in 12:08.01.

Taylor swept the 100 and 200 sprints. She ran a 12.52 in 100, finishing .25 ahead of Byrd’s Nicole Flowers.

Taylor and Flowers also finished 1-2 in the 200. Taylor ran a 24.94, winning by .57.

Benton’s Jamie Willis won the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the long jump.

She and teammate Tate Sellers went 1-2 in the 100 with Willis running a 15.91 and Sellers an 18.59. Haughton’s Shenae Penn was third in 18.71.

Willis and Sellers also finished 1-2 in the 300. Willis ran a 47.91 and Sellers a 50.79. Parkway’s Bianca Oliver was third in 51.75.

Willis’ best long jump was 16 feet, 3 inches. Captain Shreve’s Stephanie Fuller won with a 16-9. Parkway’s Maya Jackson was third with a 15 1 1/2.

Williams won the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 8 1/2 inches. She and Oliver both cleared 5-0 in the high jump. Williams won on fewer misses.

Parkway won the 400 and 800 relays in 50.18 and 1:46.44, respectively.

Southwood was second in the 400, 1.57 behind Parkway. Benton was third in 52.59.

Captain Shreve was second in the 800 in 1:48.12.

Parkway was runner-up in the 3,200 in 11:01.36. Byrd won in 10:37.84. Haughton was third in 11:06.07.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry and Peyton Pipes finished 1-2 in the javelin. Larry threw 120-0 and Pipes 107-11

Benton’s Sadye Hamby (102-3) and Laura Silva (93-1) were second and third, respectively, in the discus.

Airline’s Jessica Guel-Frank won the pole vault with a 7-6. Benton’s Kaitlyn Masters and Byrd’s Ella Price tied for second at 7-0. Benton’s Addyson Hulett and Haughton’s Shelby Haley also cleared 7-0. Hulett was fourth via the tiebreaker.

Parkway’s Jayla James and Amoree Williams finished 2-3 in the shot put with tosses of 32-10 1/2 and 31-7, respectively. Byrd’s Kirksey Christanna won with a 35-1.

In addition to her third-place finish in the 100 hurdles, Haughton’s Penn qualified for the regional meet in the triple jump with a fourth-place finish.

Other qualifiers from parish teams in individual events were Parkway’s Kyla Williams (100), Airline’s Nicole Lane (high jump) and Haughton’s Brooklynn Bockhaus (javelin).

Airline’s 400 and 800 relay teams and Benton’s 3,200 team also qualified.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin