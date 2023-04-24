High school girls track and field: Plain Dealing athletes shine in Region 1-1A meet

Plain Dealing turned in an impressive performance in the girls division in the Region I-1A meet Monday at Ouachita Christian.

The Lady Lions finished third with 50 points. Ouachita Christian won with 145. St. Frederick was second with 77.

The top three finishers in each individual event and the top four teams in the three relays qualified for the Class 1A state meet Thursday, May 4, at LSU.

The foursome of Kianna Newton, Javaria Gilliam, Aj’sia Debose and A’Quireal Black won both the 4X100-meter and 4X200 relays.

They ran a 52.18 in the 4X100, .07 faster than runner-up St. Frederick. They ran a 1:49.71 in the 4X200, 1.18 faster than Haynesville.

Brianna Newton won the discus with a throw of 104 feet, 9 inches. Delhi Charter’s Kimrey Thomas was second with a 102-0.

Newton finished third in the shot put with a 34-3. Thomas won with a 35-3 1/2.

Debose finished second in the 200 in 27.46 and third in the 100 in 13.12.

Delhi’s Hannah Brown won the 100 in 12.73 and the 200 in 26.62. She won both events in the state meet last year.