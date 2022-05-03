High school golf: Benton finishes fourth in Division I boys tournament

The Benton Tigers finished fourth in the Division I boys tournament Tuesday at Cane Row Golf Club in New Iberia.

Benton, which was fifth after Monday’s first round, shot a 304 for a two-day total of 616. The Tigers shaved eight strokes off their first-round total. Only one of the other eight teams improved on their first-round score.

Byrd, one stroke back after the first round, won the title with a 291-296–587, five strokes better than runner-up and first-round leader Catholic (292-300–592). St. Paul’s finished third with a 300-295–595.

Benton junior Noah McWilliams shot a 3-over 75 Tuesday for a two-day even-par 144. He finished fourth, five strokes behind winner Joshua Achord of St. Paul’s.

Catholic’s Walter Anderson was second with a 71-70–141. Byrd’s James Holtsclaw, the first-round leader, was third with a 67-75–142.

Airline’s Eli Hill finished in a three-way tie for eighth. He shot a 76 for a two-day total of 148.

Benton’s Cason Toms, Miller Davis and Kade Bryant all improved on their first-round scores.

Toms shot a 76, six lower than Monday, for a 158. Davis shot a 78, two better than in the first round, for a 158.

Bryant shaved nine strokes off his first-round score, shooting a 75 for a 159.

Benton now has second- and fourth-place finishes in two years of competing in Division I after a long run of success, including seven state championships, in Division II.

Benton freshman Abigail McWilliams finished seventh in the Division I girls tournament at The Wetlands Golf Club in Lafayette. She shot an 84 Tuesday for a two-day 167.

St. Scholastica’s Sarah Meral won with a 75-73–148, two strokes ahead of defending champion Sydney Moss of Byrd. Moss shot a 76 in the second round.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder finished 13th. She improved her first round score by eight strokes, shooting an 83 for a two-day 174.