High school golf: Benton players, teams sweep titles in 18-hole Front 9 Tour tournament

Benton’s Abigail McWilliams won the high school varsity girls division in the Front 9 Tour’s 18-hole tournament Monday at The Golf Club at StoneBridge.

Benton’s Cason Toms shared the boys’ division title Ryder Briggs of Northwood.

Benton swept the team titles. The boys finished one stroke ahead of Byrd at 10 over. The two-player girls team shot 14 over which was 41 strokes lower than runner-up Byrd.

McWilliams shot a 4-over 76 with three birdies.She finished six strokes ahead of teammate Gracie Goodwin.

Captain Shreve’s Addison Montoya was third at 13 over.

Toms shot a 2-under 70. He recovered from a double bogey on No. 4 with birdies on the next two holes. He also rallied with consecutive birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 after bogeying the previous two holes.

Overall, he had five birdies, two bogeys and the one double bogey.

Airline’s Madden Sawrie finished one stroke back. He had four birdies and three bogeys.

Benton had six players in the top 13.

Carter Martin shot a 74 and finished sixth. Miller Davis tied for seventh with a 75.

Kade Bryant tied for 10th with a 78. Austin Race and Colton Halverson both shot 79 and tied for 12th.

Haughton’s Jaiden Gonzalez win the boys junior varsity division with a 74.

Monday’s tournament was the fourth tournament this season on the Front 9’s Northwest Louisiana tour and the first 18-hole one.

Toms tied for first with Byrd’s Grant Reagan in the nine-hole tournament at Querbes Park on Feb. 27.

Goodwin and McWilliams finished 1-2 in the Feb. 22 Southern Trace event. McWilliams won the Feb. 27 Querbes Park tournament. Goodwin tied for second with Montoya.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder finished second in the Feb. 29 Southern Trace tournament.