High school golf: Benton runner-up in District 1-I tournament

The Benton Tigers finished second in the District 1-I tournament Tuesday at Querbes Park.

Benton shot an even-par 284 on the par-71 course.

Byrd won with a 278. Neville was third with a 312 and West Monroe fourth with a 316.

Benton’s Cason Toms was the runner-up with a 69. Byrd’s James Holtsclaw won with a 66.

Benton’s Noah McWilliams and Byrd’s Shep Smith tied for third at 70.

Benton’s Miller Davis shot a 71, Kade Bryant a 74 and Colton Halverson a 78.

The top four teams qualified for the Region I-I tournament Monday at The Golf Course at StoneBridge.

Individual qualiers from teams outside the top four were Caddo Magnet’s Xan Walker (71), Airline’s Madden Sawrie (73), Parkway’s Chance Snell (75) and Alexandria’s Cameron Mahfouz (78).