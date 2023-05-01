High school golf: Benton tied for third after first round of Division I boys tournament

High school golf: Benton tied for third after first round of Division...

The Benton Tigers are tied for third after the first round of the Division I boys tournament.

Benton shot a 14-over-par 302 on The Farm D’Alee course Monday in Carencro.

The Tigers trail defending champion Byrd by 13 strokes. They are only six strokes behind second-place St. Paul’s.

Catholic-Baton Rouge also shot a 302.

Senior Noah McWilliams led Benton with a 1-under 71. He is in a five-way tie for third, four strokes behind Catholic’s Carter Schmitt. Zachary’s Drew Silman is second at 70.

Benton’s Miller Davis shot a 73 and is in a three-way tie for 13th.

Benton’s Kade Bryant and Airline’s Madden Sawrie both shot 77.

Benton’s Colton Halverson and Cason Toms shot 81 and 82, respectively.

The tournament concludes Tuesday.

Benton’s Abigail McWilliams shot an 84 and is in a two-way tie for sixth in the Division I girls tournament at par-74 Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville.

Haughton is in seventh place with a 197. Barbe leads with a 156, 23 strokes better than second-place Sacred Heart-New Orleans.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder shot a 94. Her teammates Morgan Davison and Ainsley Thompson shot 103 and 118, respectively.