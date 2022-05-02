High school golf: Benton’s McWilliams two strokes off lead after first round of Division I boys tournament

High school golf: Benton’s McWilliams two strokes off lead after first round...

Benton’s Noah McWilliams is two strokes off the lead after the first round of the Division I boys tournament Monday.

McWilliams shot a 3-under-par 69 on the Cane Row Golf Club course in New Iberia. Byrd’s Peyton Holtsclaw has the lead.

McWilliams was runner-up last year after losing a sudden-death playoff.

Airline’s Eli Hill is among four players tied for fourth at 72.

Byrd shot a 291 and leads Catholic-Baton Rouge by one stroke in the team standings.

Benton is fifth at 312, one stroke out of fourth and 12 out of third.

Benton’s Miller Davis had the team’s second-best score with an 80 followed by Cade Robinson (81), Cason Toms (82) and Kade Bryant (84).

Benton freshman Abigail McWilliams, Noah’s sister, is tied for 7th in the Division I girls tournament. She shot an 83 on The Wetlands Golf Club par-72 course in Lafayette.

Byrd’s Sydney Moss leads with a 74, one stroke better than Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder shot a 93 and is 15th.

The 36-hole tournaments conclude Tuesday.