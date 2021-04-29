High school golf: Benton’s McWilliams wins Region 1-I tournament

Benton’s Noah McWilliams was the individual medalist in the Region 1, Division I tournament held Wednesday at Cypress Bend Golf Resort in Many.

McWilliams shot a 1-under par 71, the only subpar round of the day.

Byrd’s Duke Bowen, Grant Reagan and Peyton Johnson finished tied for second at 76.

Airline’s Eli Hill was fifth with a 77.

Benton was playing in its first Division I regional after moving up from Division II. Most of the 2020 golf season, including regional and state tournaments, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers won five straight Division II state championships from 2012-2016. After that streak ended, they won again in 2018.

Benton finished second in the team competition Wednesday with a 324. Other Tigers’ scores were Braeden Bell (81), Miller Davis (85), Brodie Romero (87) and Ryan Steed (97). The low four scores are added for the team score.

Byrd, which won the Division I title when it was last held in 2019, won with a 307. Barbe (339) and Sulphur (340) also qualified for the Division I state tournament scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Farm D’Allie in Lafayette.

Airline’s Hill was among four qualifiers from teams that did not make the tournament.

Benton also qualified for the Division I girls state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville.

Benton finished fourth in the Region I tournament at The National Golf Club in Westlake on Tuesday. Mackenzie Miller shot a 103 and Mackinley Loyd a 114 for a team total of 217.

Barbe won with a 179. Byrd was second with a 200 and Sulphur third with a 209.

Byrd’s Sydney Moss was medalist with a 76.