High school golf: Benton’s Noah and Abigail McWilliams sweep titles in Front 9 Tour’s championship tournament; Benton boys win

High school golf: Benton’s Noah and Abigail McWilliams sweep titles in Front...

The Benton brother-sister duo of Noah and Abigail Williams swept the boys and girls titles in the Front 9 Tour’s championship tournament Thursday at The Golf Club at StoneBridge.

Noah shot a 4-under par 68, finishing three strokes ahead of Benton’s Miller Davis and Byrd’s Duke Bowen, Ethan Dial and Grant Reagan.

Abigail shot a 2-over 74. Haughton’s Haylee Crowder finished second with a 79.

Noah shot a 30 on the front nine with six birdies. He had four consecutive on holes No. 5 through 8.

He had one birdie and three bogeys in the back nine.

Abigail had three birdies. Crowder had two.

Airline’s Madden Sawrie and Benton’s Colton Halverson tied for sixth in the boys division with 72s.

Parkway’s Chance Snell and Benton’s Kade Bryant tied for eighth with 73s.

Benton won the team title with a 4-under 284. Byrd was second at 288.

Haughton’s Ainsley Thompson finished sixth with a 101.

Haughton’s Morgan Davison and Airline’s Allison Brual tied for ninth with 112s.

Haughton finished second in the team competition, three strokes behind Captain Shreve.

The Region I, Division I boys tournament is April 24 at StoneBridge.

The Region I, Division I girls tournament is April 25 at Frenchmen’s Bend.