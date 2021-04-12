High school golf: Parish players post high finishes in Front 9 Tour’s Spring Championship

Airline’s Ethan Dial finished tied for second in the Front 9 Tour’s Northwest Louisiana High School Spring Championship boys tournament Monday at Southern Trace Country Club.

Dial and Byrd’s Grant Reagan both shot 1-under par 71. Byrd’s Peyton Johnson won with a 67.

Benton’s Ryan Steed and Brodie Romero, who was a standout basketball player, tied for fourth at 72.

Benton finished second in the team competition at 11-over, one stroke ahead of Airline. Byrd, which had six players in the top nine, won with at 4-over.

Benton’s Mackenzie Miller was second in the girls division with a 92. Haughton’s Haley Crawder took third with a 95. Byrd’s Sydney Moss won with a 72.

Byrd won the team competition with a 41-over, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Benton.

The tournament marked the conclusion of the Front 9’s spring high school tour.

Next up for District 1-5A teams is the district tournament April 20 at Querbes Park.

Dial had two bogeys and three birdies in his round Monday. He birdied the 495-yard, par-5 18th.

Steed and Romero both made the turn at 3-over then rallied with three birdies on the back nine.

Johnson had six birdies and two bogeys. He eagled the 495-yard, par-5 No. 8 hole.

Airline’s Jacob Smith finished tied for 10th with a 75. His teammate, Eli Hill, was 12th with a 76.

Parkway’s Chance Snell and Benton’s Noah McWilliams tied for 13th at 77.

Airline’s Madden Sawrie and Benton’s Braeden Bell tied for 15th at 78.

Parish golfers posted high finishes throughout the spring season.

McWilliams won the 9-hole tournament at StoneBridge with a 5-under.

He also tied for first in the 9-hole at Crooked Hollow and posted runner-up finishes in the 18-hole at Arcadia, the 9-hole at Huntington Park and the first 9-hole at Querbes Park.

Dial won the Huntington Park and first Querbes Park tournaments.

Smith won the first 9-hole at Olde Oaks and Hill finished second. Hill and Sawrie finished tied for second at Olde Oaks.

Romero finished second in the StoneBridge tournament.

Hill was third in the Arcadia tournament. Romero and Bell tied for fourth.

Miller won the first Olde Oaks and Querbes Park tournaments and tied for first at Northwood Hills. She also finished third at the second Olde Oaks event and tied for third with teammate Mackinley Loyd at Huntington Park.

Airline’s Taylor Rodgers was second at StoneBridge and Querbes Park.

Haughton’s Morgan Davison was second at Crooked Hollow. She and teammate Ainsley Thompson tied for third at Northwood Hills.

Loyd was third at Querbes Park.