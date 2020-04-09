High School graduation ceremonies could take place in June or July

Bossier Parish high school seniors may get to walk after all, according to a statement by Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and the Bossier Parish School Board. The statement came via Bossier schools’ website Wednesday

“We do want to take the opportunity to personally address our high school seniors. Know that you are still the Class of 2020 and Bossier Schools has every intent to celebrate what you have worked so hard to attain. Although a May graduation ceremony is no longer possible, the district is looking at tentative dates in June and July, with the understanding it may or may not look like the typical commencement we have become accustomed to. We must ensure the health and safety of our students and citizens are no longer at risk and any government directives remaining in place regarding group gatherings are observed,” the statement read.

In addition to discussing possible graduation, the statement addressed home learning resources. Printed materials for K-2 learners will be available later this month.

“Our team has been working diligently to find creative solutions and offer additional resources to supplement and extend learning at home, as well as provide guidance for high school seniors and graduation,” the statement read.

“Communication as to when and where to pick up those packets will come from your child’s school. While nothing can match the support our teachers provide children when the school doors are open, we know our families need us now more than ever, and our district is doing everything we can to step in and fill that gap.”

Parents of K-11 students are encouraged to reach out to their child’s teacher for more information — and high school seniors should contact their graduation counselor.

For more information please visit: https://www.bossierschools.org/coronavirus