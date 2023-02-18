High school indoor track and field: Airline’s Boudreaux third in high jump in state meet

High school indoor track and field: Airline’s Boudreaux third in high jump...

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux finished third in the Division I boys high jump in the Ochsner LHSAA Indoor State Meet Saturday at LSU.

Boudreaux cleared 6 feet, 3.5 inches. John Curtis’ Kyron Sumler won with a leap of 6-6.

Boudreaux also teamed with Cameron Jefferson, Ladarius Epps and Kye Lehr for a sixth-place finish in the 4X200-meter relay. The Vikings ran a 1:32.33. Holy Cross won in 1:29.27.

Lehr finished ninth in the 60 hurdles and barely missed qualifying for the finals. He ran an 8.58, just .06 slower than the eighth-place qualifier.

Airline’s Elena Heng finished sixth in the 800 in 2:26.16. Dutchtown’s Rachel Fereday won in 2:14.60. Heng was just 5.11 seconds behind the runner-up.

The Parkway foursome of Charlie Ruliffson, Gary Smith, Jesus Cordova and Gabriel Falting finished seventh in the 4X800 relay in 8:28.47. Ruston won in 8:11.30.

Airline’s Malik Word finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 47-1.5. Denham Springs’ Porter Gibson won with a 51-11.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell finished eighth in the Division I girls 1,600 and 9th in the 3,200.

She ran a 5:25.52 in the 1,600 and a 12:21.30 in the 3,200. St. Joseph’s Elise Brown won the 1,600 in 5:10.41, and Mt. Carmel’s Catalina Reichard took the 3,200 in 11:21.91.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart was 12th in the Division I boys 60 hurdles. He ran an 8.67.

Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton was 14th in the Division I girls 60 hurdles. She ran a 10.73.