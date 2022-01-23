High school indoor track and field: Benton’s Haley wins 3,200 in LSU Qualifier

High school indoor track and field: Benton’s Haley wins 3,200 in LSU...

Benton’s Mason Haley won the boys 3,200-meter run in the LSU High School Qualifier on Saturday held in the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

Haley ran a 9:48.23, edging runner-up Trent Wells of Byrd by .33 seconds. Cameron Bourgeois of East Ascension was third in 9:52.58.

Haley also finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:34.21. Rhen Langley of Zachary won in 4:20.68.

Airline’s Brianna Taylor finished fourth in the girls 400 in 1:00.2. Makeriah Harris of Scotlandville won in 57.75.

The LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet is Feb. 19 at LSU.