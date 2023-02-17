High school indoor track and field: Parish athletes set to compete at state meet Saturday

High school indoor track and field: Parish athletes set to compete at...

A large contingent of parish athletes are set to compete in the Ochsner LHSAA Indoor Track State Meet on Saturday at LSU.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux shares the top qualifying height in the Division I boys high jump with Kyron Sumler of John Curtis. Both cleared 6 feet, 5 inches in regular-season meets.

Parkway has the fifth-best qualifying time in the Division I boys 4X800-meter relay. The foursome of Ben Ruliffson, Gary Smith Jesus Cordova and Gabe Faltinf set a school record of 8 minutes, 24.6 seconds in the regular season.

Other parish athletes who qualified in individual events in Division I were Benton’s Isabelle Russell (girls 1,600, 3,200), Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton (girls 60 hurdles), Airline’s Kye Lehr (boys 60 hurdles), Haughton’s Tyler Stewart (boys 60 hurdles), Airline’s Jaycie Wallace (girls 60), Airline’s Elena Heng (girls 800) and Airline’s Malik Word (boys shot put).

The Airline foursome of Cameron Jefferson, Ladarius Epps, Lehr and Boudreaux qualified in the boys 4X200 relay.