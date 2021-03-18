High school powerlifting: Four athletes from parish schools qualify for state meet

Four athletes from Bossier Parish schools qualified for the LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships to be held Thursday through Saturday at Fant Ewing Coliseum on the ULM campus.

They are Parkway junior Christopher Strong, Airline senior Christian Doucette, Bossier junior Mackenzy Metts and Benton sophomore Karley Holtzclaw.

All four qualified at the North Louisiana Region held Feb. 28 at Ruston High School.

Strong was the regional champion in the Division I boys 123.5-pound weight class. He lifted a combined 1,000 pounds (squat 445, bench 260, dead 295). He has the second best total among the 10 qualifiers in his class.

Doucette was the regional champion in the Division I boys 165.3-pound class. His combined weight total was 1,225 pounds (squat 470, bench 300, dead 455). He ranks fifth among qualifiers in his division.

Holtzclaw ranks fourth among Division I girls qualifiers in the super heavyweight class. She lifted a combined 855 in the regional (squat 395, bench 160, dead 300).

Metts ranks eighth among Division III girls qualifiers in the super heavyweight class. Her combined total in the regional was 515 pounds (squat 200, bench 75, dead 240).

The Division III, IV and V boys championships will be held Thursday. Championships in all girls divisions will be Friday.

The Division I and II boys championships are scheduled for Saturday.