High school powerlifting: Parkway’s Strong runner-up in Div. I 123-pound class at state meet

Parkway’s Christopher Strong finished runner-up in the Division I boys 123-pound weight class in the LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships meet.

The Division I and II boys meets were Saturday at Fant Ewing Coliseum on the ULM campus. All five girls divisions were Friday. The Division III, IV and V boys meets were Thursday.

Strong had best lifts of 470 pounds in the squat, 230 in the bench and 315 in the dead for a total of 1,015. Stafford Agee of Holy Cross won with a total of 1,250.

Benton’s Karley Holtzclaw was fourth in the Division I girls super heavyweight class. She had best lifts of 415 pounds in the squat, 170 in the bench and 330 in the dead for a total of 915. She finished just 30 pounds behind the third-place lifter.

Bossier’s Mackenzy Metts finished sixth in the Division III girls super heavyweight class. She had best lifts of 195 pounds in the squat, 95 in the bench and 220 in the dead for a total of 510.