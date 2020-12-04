High school soccer: Airline and Bossier boys, Parkway girls win on first day of Bossier tournament

The Airline and Bossier boys and Parkway girls posted victories on the first day of the Bossier High David Beeson Soccer Classic Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Airline defeated Southwood 8-0 and Bossier downed Haughton 3-0 in boys matches. In other boys matches involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 3-1 and Parkway was edged by Loyola College Prep 2-1.

In girls matches, Parkway defeated Haughton 5-1 and Bossier fell to Evangel Christian 8-0.

Jackson Tinkis and Rony Cavcamo scored two goals each to lead Airline (6-2). Cavcamo’s goals came on a penalty kick and a header.

Jorge Tinoco, Kevin Ortega, Elixandro Bermudez and Alex Garcia scored one goal apiece.

David Rojas scored two goals in Bossier’s victory. Felix Deras had one.

Marquis Harris had two assists and Yoany Reyes had one.

Bossier improved to 3-1-2. Haughton dropped to 1-3-1.

Benton fell to 1-3-1 with the loss to undefeated Shreve (6-0-1).

Parkway dropped to 4-2 with the loss to Loyola (4-2-2).

The Parkway girls raised their record to 3-2 with the win over Haughton (5-2-1).

Bossier dropped to 0-2.

The tournament continues Friday with the first matches at 4:45 p.m. It concludes Saturday with matches starting at 8 a.m. and going on all day.

The boys and girls Division II championship matches are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

— Individual game statistics provided by coaches. Records based on scores posted on the LHSAA website and/or reported to The Press-Tribune.