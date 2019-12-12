High school soccer: Airline, Benton, Parkway girls pick up wins; Benton boys open district play with win

Airline, Benton and Parkway have won girls soccer matches this week.

Airline defeated Minden 8-0 in a non-district match Wednesday.

Benton opened District 1-II play with an 8-0 victory over Minden Tuesday.

In another non-district match Wednesday, Parkway blanked North Caddo 8-0.

Madalyn VanDevender scored three goals and had an assist in Airline’s victory.

Adele Bihler scored two goals. Katie Jump scored a goal and assisted on two others.

Avery Meeks also scored a goal. The Lady Vikings (2-8-3) also got an own goal.

Jewell Molina had an assist.

Parkway improved to 5-1-1 with its victory. The Lady Panthers are riding a six-game unbeaten streak.

Benton improved to 3-6-3 overall.

The Benton boys opened District 1-II play with a 1-0 victory over Minden on Tuesday. The Tigers played Ouachita Parish to a scoreless tie in a non-district match Wednesday.

Benton is 4-6-4 overall.

Haughton fell to Caddo Magnet 1-0 in a District 1-II match Tuesday. The Bucs (2-6, 1-1) lost to Northwood 5-1 Wednesday in a non-district match.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches. Coaches can report results and game stats (goals, assists, saves, etc.) to rhedges@bossierpress.com.