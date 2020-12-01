High school soccer: Airline blanks Haughton in boys match; Bossier’s David Beeson Soccer Classic starts Thursday

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 4-0 in a boys soccer match Monday at Freedom Fields.

Jackson Tinkis scored the first two goals and the Vikings led 2-0 at the break.

Rony Cavcamo scored on a header off Ashton Morris’ three kick. Kevin Ortega scored the final goal on a free kick.

Airline improved to 4-2. Haughton dropped to 1-2-1.

The Vikings and Bucs tied 2-2 in the JV game.

Carter Ebarb and Christian Ontervious has scored goals for Haughton.

Airline and Haughton are both scheduled to compete in the David Beeson Soccer Classic hosted by Bossier. The tournament, which features boys, girls and JV divisions, begins Thursday at Tinsley Park.

The Parkway and Benton boys teams are also competing along with Bossier. Haughton, Airline, Parkway, Benton and Bossier are all in the girls field.

Other varsity boys teams scheduled to compete are Captain Shreve, Loyola, Northwood, Minden, North DeSoto, Union Parish, Southwood and Evangel Christian.

Other varsity girls teams scheduled to compete are Captain Shreve, North DeSoto, St. Frederick, Calvary Baptist, Huntington, Ouachita Christian, Evangel Christian, Northwood, Ouachita Parish, Minden and North Caddo.

Matches begin at 4:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

One-day ($7), two-day ($10) and three-day ($15) passes will be sold.