High school soccer: Airline, Bossier boys post wins

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats picked up victories in boys high school soccer matches Thursday night.

In a District 1-I match, Airline defeated West Monroe 3-1 at Freedom Fields. In a non-district match, Bossier dropped Northwood 7-0 at home.

In a District 1-I girls match, Airline fell to West Monroe 2-0. In a non-district match, Bossier lost to North Caddo 6-1.

Alejandro Loredo, Jorge Tinoco and Rony Cavcamo scored goals in the Airline boys’ victory.

The Vikings improved to 9-3-2 overall and 3-0 in district. West Monroe fell to 0-5-1 and 0-2-1.

The Bossier boys raised their record to 7-1-3. Northwood dropped to 0-5.

The Airline girls fell to 3-2-1 overall and 1-1 in district. West Monroe improved to 3-2-1 and 1-2.

The Bossier girls fell to 0-6. North Caddo is 1-9.