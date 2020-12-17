High school soccer: Airline, Bossier boys win; Milton’s three goals lift Haughton girls past Airline

The Airline boys, Bossier boys and Haughton girls posted non-district victories against parish opponents in high school soccer action Thursday night.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Parkway 4-0 at Freedom Fields and Bossier downed Haughton 4-0 at Bossier.

In a girls match, Haughton edged Airline 3-2 at Freedom Fields.

Jorge Tinoco scored a pair of goals in the Airline boys’ victory. Alex Garcia and Kyne Wilkie had one each.

The Vikings improved to 10-4-2. Parkway dropped to 5-5-1.

Jorge Alfaro scored two goals in the Bossier boys’ victory. Felix Deras and Kelvis Cristales scored the other two.

Deras and David Rojas had two assists each.

Bossier raised its record to 9-1-3. Haughton fell to 4-6-2.

Madeline Milton scored three second-half goals in the Haughton girls’ victory. The final one came with under a minute left. The Lady Vikings led 1-0 at the half.

Haughton improved to 8-5-1. Airline dropped to 4-6-1.