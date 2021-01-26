High school soccer: Airline, Bossier girls win as season enters final full week

The Airline Lady Vikings and Bossier Lady Kats won matches Monday night.

In a District 1-I match, Airline edged Ruston 1-0 at Ruston. In a non-district match, Bossier closed its season with a 3-0 home victory against Wossman.

In another District 1-I girls match, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 3-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In a match that decided the District 1-II girls championship, Benton fell to Caddo Magnet 4-2 at Lee Hedges.

In a District 1-I boys match, Airline and Ruston played to a 1-1 tie at Ruston.

The Airline girls improved to 6-9-3 overall and 3-4 in district. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Lady Vikings are No. 32 in the Division I power rankings.

This season, there are no byes in the Division I playoff brackets. The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

The girls regular season ends Monday. Playoff pairings will be announced Feb. 2.

At Bossier, Leila Riveria, Julianna Gomez and Andrea Herrera scored one goal apiece for the Lady Kats, who finished 2-9. Herrera had the assist on Riveria’s goal.

Freshman Dulce Reyes got the shutout.

Peyton Pipes scored Parkway’s goal against Shreve. The Lady Panthers are No. 13 in the Division I power rankings and will likely host a first-round match.

Captain Shreve (21-1-1, 6-0) is No. 3 in the power rankings.

Benton (15-7-1, 4-1) is No. 7 in the Division II power rankings. The top eight teams in Divisions II, III and IV receive first-round byes.

Caddo Magnet (10-9-3) is No. 4.

Jorge Tinoco scored Airline’s goal against Ruston to tie it in the second half.

The Vikings (10-8-3, 3-4-1) are No. 14 in the Division I power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The boys’ regular season ends Feb. 2. Playoff pairings will be announced Feb. 3.

Ruston (6-6-2, 2-4-1) is No. 32