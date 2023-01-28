High school soccer: Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls, Bossier boys win

The Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls and Bossier boys won matches Friday night.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 3-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Bossier defeated Parkway 7-1 at Memorial Stadium.

In girls matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 8-0 at Airline and Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 5-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

At Airline, Katie Jump, Aly Campbell and Jackie Espinoza scored goals for the Lady Vikings. Shaylynn Severson and Sicily Fontaine had assists.

Airline closed the regular season 11-11-4. The Lady Vikings are No. 19 in the Division I power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Tuesday.

The Airline boys closed their season 4-12-1.

At Preston Crownover, the Parkway girls finished the regular season 12-7-1 overall and runner-up in District 1-II at 5-1.

The Lady Panthers are No. 8 in the Division II power ratings and will be at home in the first round of the playoffs.

At Bossier, Felix Deras scored three goals and David Rojas two to lead the Bearkats.

Alexander Tome and Osman Padilla scored one each.

Rojas, Joshua Campos, Yoany Reyes, Alexis Serrano, Rony Carcamo, Oscar Alvarenga and Aidan Bamburg all had assists.

Bossier (19-2-2) is No. 2 in the Division III power ratings and will host a first-round playoff match.

Parkway (12-7-1) is No. 14 in Division II and will likely host a first-round match.

Bossier is scheduled to play matches in the CABOSA Cup Saturday at Cargill Park at 9:30 a.m. against Pineville and 12:30 p.m. against West Monroe.