High school soccer: Airline boys, Benton girls post victories; Airline, Haughton girls tie

The Airline boys and Benton girls won high school soccer matches Tuesday night.

Airline defeated North DeSoto 8-0, and Benton edged Parkway 2-1.

In another girls match, Airline and Haughton played to a 2-2 tie.

In another boys match, DeRidder topped Haughton 4-1.

Tang Mang scored five goals in the Airline boys victory. Jordan Harvill had a pair of assists.

Ella Kate Malley and Aidan McGee scored one goal each in the Benton girls’ victory. Bailey Coleman had one assist. Tung Khai scored a goal and had an assist.

Kevin Ortega and Ashton Morris had one assist each.

Airline’s Avery Meeks scored on a penalty kick against Haughton. Madalyn VanDevender scored on an assist from Cynthia Williams.

Madeline Milton scored both of Haughton’s goals.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.