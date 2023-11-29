High school soccer: Airline boys, Bossier boys, Benton girls win

The Airline and Bossier boys teams posted victories Tuesday night.

Airline opened District 1-I play with an 8-0 victory over Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Bossier edged Benton 1-0 at Memorial Stadium.

In another boys match, Parkway fell to Ouachita Parish 3-0 in Monroe.

In girls matches, Benton edged Evangel Christian 2-1 at Evangel, Haughton fell to Calvary Baptist 7-0 at Calvary and Parkway lost to Ouachita Parish 4-2 in Monroe.

At Airline, Junior Funez led the Vikings (2-2) with three goals. He also had one assist.

Brady Parks had three assists and one goal.

Max Tinkis, Kang Noh, Marty Russell and Angel Romero all scored one goal.

Tanner Walton had two assists.

At Bossier, Eduin Tome scored the match’s only goal on an assist from David Rojas.

Bossier (2-1) is hosting the Bossier Parish Cup tournament starting Thursday. Benton (1-2-3) is playing in the Copa Acadiana later this week.

The Benton girls improved to 2-3. The Lady Tigers play Neville Thursday at Airline.

Parkway (2-4) and Haughton (1-4) are both in the Bossier Parish Cup.

Earlier this season, Parkway defeated Natchitoches Central 5-0 and Haughton 8-0.

Emma Albarado had three goals against Natchitoches Central. Isabel Bright and Emilie Morton had one goal and one assist each.

Sofia Bright and Maggie Schoenborn had one assist each. Emma Walsh had five saves.

Albarado and Morton scored two goals each against Haughton. Albarado also had two assists.

Isabel Bright had one goal and one assist. Sofia Bright and Katelynn Icenhower had one goal each.

Walsh had two saves.

Isabel Bright scored two goals and Walsh had seven saves in a 6-2 loss to Evangel.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.