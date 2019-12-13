High school soccer: Airline boys get district win; Parkway boys, girls post victories

The Airline Vikings routed Southwood 9-0 in a District 1-I boys match Thursday.

Tung Khai scored three goals. Adam Bihler and Jackson Tinkis had one goal and one assist each.

Alijandro Loredo, Ashton Morris and Kevin Ortega scored one goal apiece. Josh Crews has an assist.

The Vikings also got an own goal.

Airline improved to 6-7-2 overall and 2-1 in district.

In another boys match. Parkway downed North DeSoto 6-2 to improve to 8-2-1.

In girls non-district matches, Parkway defeated Northwood 8-0 and Haughton fell to North DeSoto 2-1.

The Lady Panthers extended their unbeaten streak to seven.

Ambur Dement scored Haughton’s goal. The Lady Bucs dropped to 5-5-2.

Haughton won the JV match 4-1. Dawn Warner scores two goals. Averie Felicetty and Lauren Tippet scored one each.

NOTE: Game stats provided by coaches. Coaches can report results and game stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.