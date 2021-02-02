High school soccer: Airline boys, Haughton girls close regular season with victories

The Airline boys and Haughton girls closed their regular seasons with victories Monday night.

In a non-district match, Airline defeated Northwood 9-2 at Freedom Fields. In a District 1-II match, Haughton downed Huntington 8-0.

In a boys match that decided the District 1-III championship, Bossier fell to Loyola 2-0 at Bossier.

In other non-district girls regular-season finales, Parkway lost to Caddo Magnet 6-0 at home and Airline fell to West Ouachita 3-0 on the road.

Jorge Tinoco scored four goals and had one assist in the Airline boys’ victory.

Jackson Tinkis had two assists and one goal. Alex Garcia, Tyson Burns, Rony Camcamo and Elixandro Bermudez scored one goal apiece. Alejandro Laredo had an assist.

Airline improved to 11-8-3. Boys’ playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Vikings are No. 16 in the Division I power rankings. The top 16 teams in the final rankings host first-round matches.

Bossier finished the regular season 15-4-4 overall and 3-1 in district. The Bearkats are No. 8 in the Division III power rankings. The top eight receive first-round byes and host second-round matches.

Loyola (18-4-5, 4-0) is No. 3.

Girls’ playoff pairings will be announced Tuesday.

Haughton improved to 10-8-3. The Lady Bucs are No. 8 in the Division II power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com.

The Airline girls (6-11-3) are No. 34 in the Division I power rankings. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.

Parkway dropped to 13-7-1. The Lady Panthers are No. 18 in Division I. If that stands, they will be on the road in the first round.

District 1-II boys champion Benton (12-4-3) is scheduled to host undefeated Calvary Baptist (11-0-3) in a regular-season finale Tuesday.

Benton is No. 4 in the Division II power rankings and Calvary is No. 8 in Division IV.

Parkway (8-8-3), No. 8 in Division II, is scheduled to play Byrd (12-3-5), No. 6 in Division I, in its final regular-season match Tuesday at Byrd.