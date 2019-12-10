High school soccer: Airline boys notch district victory over Byrd; Haughton girls win

The Airline Vikings defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 1-0 in a Division 1-I boys match Monday.

Josh Crews scored the lone goal of the match about halfway through the second half.

Airline evened its district record at 1-1. The Vikings improved to 6-7-2 overall.

Byrd dropped to 3-2-4 and 1-1.

In girls non-district matches Monday, Haughton rolled past Red River 10-0 and Benton and Airline played to a 1-1 tie.

Haughton’s Madeline Milton had a hat trick. Alyssa Taylor scores two goals.

Amelia Hayden, Avery Felicetty, Elizabeth Gaspard, Rylei Folds and Haley Hamiter all scored one.

Haughton improved to 5-4-2.

Airline is 1-8-3 and Benton is 2-6-3. The Lady Tigers open District 1-II play Tuesday against Minden.

The Benton boys (3-6-3) also open district play against Minden.

In another District 1-II boys match, Haughton (2-4, 1-0) plays Caddo Magnet.

Parkway, which is off to a 7-2-1 start, faces Southwood in a non-district match.

NOTE: Match stats provided by coaches. Coaches can report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

