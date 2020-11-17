High school soccer: Airline Boys Soccer Classic starts Thursday at Freedom Fields

The annual Airline Boys Soccer Classic will take place Thursday through Saturday at Freedom Fields.

The tournament field of 18 varsity teams will feature some of the best soccer teams in North Louisiana.

This year’s field includes Airline, C.E. Byrd, Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet, Loyola Prep, Pineville, West Monroe, Benton, Northwood, Ouachita, Parkway, Natchitoches, Bossier, Haughton, North Desoto, Minden, Southwood and West Ouachita.

Eight teams will also play in a junior varsity tournament. Games kickoff on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Finals matches are at 8 p.m. Saturday. Daily admittance is $6 at the gate.

Schedule

Thursday

Field 1

5, West Monroe vs. Loyola

6:30, West Monroe JV vs. Parkway JV

8, Haughton vs. Minden

Field 2

5, Airline vs. North DeSoto

6:30, Bossier JV vs. Airline JV

8, Benton vs. Byrd

Field 3

5, Benton vs. Captain Shreve

6:30, Captain Shreve JV vs. Benton JV

8, Bossier vs. Northwood

Friday

Field 1

5, North DeSoto vs. West Ouachita

6:30, Parkway vs. Northwood

8, West Ouachita vs. Southwood

Field 2

6:30, Caddo Magnet JV vs. Byrd JV

8, Caddo Magnet vs. Byrd

Field 3

5, Loyola vs. Captain Shreve

6:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Southwood

Saturday

Field 1

8, Benton JV vs. Byrd JV

9:30, Haughton vs. Northwood

11, West Monroe vs. Benton

12:30, Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central

2, Benton JV vs. Caddo Magnet JV

3:30, Caddo Magnet vs. West Monroe

5, Parkway JV vs. Bossier JV

6:30, Winner A vs. Winner B

Field 2

8, Airline JV vs. Parkway JV

9:30, Airline vs. Natchitoches Central

11, Byrd vs. Loyola

12:30, Northwood vs. Airline

2, Byrd JV vs. Shreve JV

3:30, Bossier vs. Haughton

5, West Monroe JV vs. Airline JV

6:30, 1st in C vs. 2nd in C

Field 3

8, Captain Shreve JV vs. Caddo Magnet JV

9:30, West Ouachita vs. Southwood

11, Captain Shreve vs. Caddo Magnet

12:30, Minden vs. Bossier

2, Bossier JV vs. West Monroe JV

3:30, West Ouachita vs. Parkway

5, Southwood vs. Minden

6:30, Winner E vs. Winner F