High school soccer: Airline Boys Soccer Classic starts Thursday at Freedom Fields

The annual Airline Boys Soccer Classic will take place Thursday through Saturday at Freedom Fields.
The tournament field of 18 varsity teams will feature some of the best soccer teams in North Louisiana.
This year’s field includes Airline, C.E. Byrd, Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet, Loyola Prep, Pineville, West Monroe, Benton, Northwood, Ouachita, Parkway, Natchitoches, Bossier, Haughton, North Desoto, Minden, Southwood and West Ouachita.
Eight teams will also play in a junior varsity tournament. Games kickoff on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Finals matches are at 8 p.m. Saturday. Daily admittance is $6 at the gate.
Schedule
Thursday
Field 1
5, West Monroe vs. Loyola
6:30, West Monroe JV vs. Parkway JV
8, Haughton vs. Minden
Field 2
5, Airline vs. North DeSoto
6:30, Bossier JV vs. Airline JV
8, Benton vs. Byrd
Field 3
5, Benton vs. Captain Shreve
6:30, Captain Shreve JV vs. Benton JV
8, Bossier vs. Northwood
Friday
Field 1
5, North DeSoto vs. West Ouachita
6:30, Parkway vs. Northwood
8, West Ouachita vs. Southwood
Field 2
6:30, Caddo Magnet JV vs. Byrd JV
8, Caddo Magnet vs. Byrd
Field 3
5, Loyola vs. Captain Shreve
6:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Southwood
Saturday
Field 1
8, Benton JV vs. Byrd JV
9:30, Haughton vs. Northwood
11, West Monroe vs. Benton
12:30, Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central
2, Benton JV vs. Caddo Magnet JV
3:30, Caddo Magnet vs. West Monroe
5, Parkway JV vs. Bossier JV
6:30, Winner A vs. Winner B
Field 2
8, Airline JV vs. Parkway JV
9:30, Airline vs. Natchitoches Central
11, Byrd vs. Loyola
12:30, Northwood vs. Airline
2, Byrd JV vs. Shreve JV
3:30, Bossier vs. Haughton
5, West Monroe JV vs. Airline JV
6:30, 1st in C vs. 2nd in C
Field 3
8, Captain Shreve JV vs. Caddo Magnet JV
9:30, West Ouachita vs. Southwood
11, Captain Shreve vs. Caddo Magnet
12:30, Minden vs. Bossier
2, Bossier JV vs. West Monroe JV
3:30, West Ouachita vs. Parkway
5, Southwood vs. Minden
6:30, Winner E vs. Winner F