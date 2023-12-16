High school soccer: Airline Classic concludes Saturday

The Airline Classic boys tournament concludes Saturday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium with three group titles on the line.

In matches involving parish teams, Haughton faces Minden at 8 a.m, Benton takes on Archbishop Rummel at 10:15 and Airline plays Rummel at 4:45 p.m.

In Friday’s matches, Parkway fell to Calvary Baptist 3-1, Benton dropped a 2-0 decision to Mandeville, Loyola edged Minden 2-1, Southside downed Byrd 1-0 and Dutchtown defeated Rummel 1-0.

Airline goes into Saturday with 11 points in Group 2. Caddo Magnet has 10.

Haughton has seven points in Group 3. Evangel Christian, which has completed play, has 14 and Calvary Baptist 11.

Elsewhere in boys play, Bossier defeated Tioga 4-0 in the Rapides tournament.

David Rojas scored two goals. Wilson Alvarado and Osman Padilla scored one each.

Bossier (8-2) faces Glenmora Saturday.

In girls matches, Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 1-0 Thursday to improve to 7-5.

Bossier (5-5-1) fell to Menard 3-1 Friday in the Rapides tournament.

Haughton (7-8) defeated Northwood 2-1 Thursday and lost to North DeSoto 2-0 Friday.

Parkway defeated North Caddo 8-0 Wednesday to improve to 8-6.