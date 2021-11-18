High school soccer: Airline girls open district play with win; Haughton girls tournament underway; Airline boys tournament starts Thursday

The Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-I play with a 10-0 victory over Southwood on Wednesday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Adele Bihler, Jewell Molina and Ella Bailey scored two goals apiece for the Lady Vikings (2-0-1).

Sicily Fontaine, Olivia Tinkis, Elyssa Moore and Shay Sorenson all scored one.

Katie Jump and Sicily Fontaine had two assists each. Molina and Moore each had one.

Airline begins play in the Haughton Cranberry Classic tournament Thursday at 6:15 p.m against Ouachita Christian at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

The tournament began Wednesday with one game. Calvary Baptist defeated Ruston 5-0.

In other first-round games Thursday, Ouachita Parish faces Minden at 5 and Haughton plays Bossier at 7:30,

There will be no games Friday. The winner’s’ bracket semifinals are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday with the championship game set for 5:45.

The Airline Classic tournament, which features 17 boys varsity and 12 junior varsity teams, starts Thursday at Tinsley Park and M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

2021 Division II runner-up Benton is in Group 1 with Byrd, Dutchtown, Lafayette, Captain Shreve and Lafayette Southside.

Bossier and Parkway are in Group 2 with Caddo Magnet, Baton Rouge University and West Ouachita.

Airline and Haughton are in Group 3 with Evangel Christian, Minden, Northwood and Ouachita Parish.

Games begin Thursday at 4:30, Friday at 3:15 and Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

The championship game is 5:30 Saturday at Airline.