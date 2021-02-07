High school soccer: Airline, Haughton come up just short in first-round boys playoff matches

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Buccaneers came up just short in the first round of the high school boys soccer playoffs Saturday.

In a Division I match, No. 18 seed Airline fell to No. 15 West Jefferson 2-1 in Harvey.

In a Division II match, No. 16 Haughton dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 17 Ouachita Parish at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Airline almost rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Jorge Tinoco scored on an assist from Alex Garcia with about four minutes left to play. But West Jefferson held on for the victory.

The Vikings had a couple of chances on penalty kicks in the first half but couldn’t convert.

Airline finished the season 11-9-3. West Jefferson improved to 12-5-2.

Kameron Flowers scored the only good in the Haughton-Ouachita Parish match.

Head coach Michael Marston said Carter and Ian Ebarb both played well. The Bucs had a shot tie late in the second half but it didn’t find the net.

Haughton finished 8-9-4. Ouachita Parish improved to 5-8-3.

“I am proud of the seniors for what they have done for the soccer program at Haughton,” Marston said.

Dates and times have been set for most parish teams’ second-round matches.

In Division II boys, No. 3 seed Benton (13-4-3) plays No. 19 Archbishop Shaw (12-5-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Freedom Fields. No. 7 Parkway (8-9-3) faces No. 10 East Jefferson (4-7-4) at 4 Wednesday at Parkway.

In Division III boys, No. 8 Bossier (15-4-4) plays No. 9 David Thibodaux (10-4-4) at 6 Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

In Division I girls, No. 18 Parkway (14-7-1) takes on No. 2 Mt. Carmel (17-1-2) at 4 Tuesday at Tinsley Park.

In Division II girls, No. 8 Haughton (10-8-3) plays No. 9 West Ouachita (9-10-0) at 5 Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. The date and time for second-round match between No. 7 Benton (17-7-1) and No. 10 Liberty (10-6-0) was not listed on the bracket on the LHSAA website.