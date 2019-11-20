High school soccer: Airline, Haughton tournaments start Thursday

Airline and Haughton are hosting boys and girls soccer tournaments starting Thursday.

The annual Airline Classic runs through Saturday. Matches will be played at Freedom Fields and Tinsley Park.

The varsity tournament has two divisions. There is also a junior varsity tournament.

The Division 1 field is comprised of Airline, Byrd, Denham Springs, Loyola College Prep, Captain Shreve, Benton, Pineville, Acadiana, Bolton and Caddo Magnet.

The Division 2 field is comprised of Evangel Christian, Northwood, West Ouachita, Natchitoches Central, Ouachita, Parkway, Bossier, Huntington, Minden and North Desoto.

All varsity matches will be played at Freedom Fields. Matches start at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

The divisional championship matches are at 3:30 Saturday.

Admission is $6 each day.

Haughton’s Cranberry Classic tournament is Thursday and Saturday.

Ouachita Parish, Calvary Baptist, Pineville, North Caddo, Ouachita Christian, Evangel Christian, Haughton and Bossier are competing.

The semifinals are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday with the championship match set for 5:45.