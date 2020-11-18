High school soccer: Airline, Parkway boys win as season begins

The high school soccer season got underway Monday with Airline taking a 2-1 victory over Benton in a boys match at Freedom Fields.

Tuesday, the Parkway and Airline boys faced off at Freedom Fields. The Panthers came way with a 4-0 victory.

Maximus Holt scored two goals. Daniel Lee and Kimanee Gipson had one each. Gipson also had two assists. Jackson Rich had one.

In a girls opener, Benton fell to West Ouachita 2-1 on the road.

Haughton and Airline were scheduled to face off Tuesday but the match was postponed.

Instead, the Lady Bucs played Captain Shreve, losing 6-1.

The Airline Boys Soccer Classic begins Thursday at Freedom Fields