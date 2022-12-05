High school soccer: Benton, Airline tie in girls district opener; Haughton girls win; Parkway sweeps St. Frederick

Benton and Airline played to a 1-1 tie in a District 1, Division I girls opener Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In another District 1-I opener, Haughton blanked Southwood 8-0 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In a non-district games, Parkway swept St. Frederick 7-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Lady Panthers won 5-0, and the Panthers 7-0.

At Airline, Lexy Bouillion scored the Lady Tigers’ goal on an assist from Natalie Brice. Ja’Nyah Boudreaux scored the Lady Vikings’ goal.

Airline (5-3-2) is plying in the Gator Cup hosted by Captain Shreve Thursday through Saturday. Benton (6-2-1) visits West Ouachita at 6 Thursday.

At Bossier, Ambur Dement and Olivia Silny scored two goals each for Haughton.

Alexis Cooper, Lowrey Lain, Mya Webb and Landry Culver scored one apiece.

Haughton (5-3-2) faces Huntington at Preston Crownover Wednesday.

At Preston Crownover, Emma Albarado scored four goals to lead Paekway.

Isabel Bright had one goal and one assist. Marie Smith had two assists.

Emilie Morton and Cameron Dunn had one assist each.

Aubri Dupre had nine saves.

Parkway (3-4) visits Evangel Christian Tuesday.

Brasen Teutsch, Nolan Dean and Trenton Lape scored two goals apiece for the Parkway boys.

Daniel Lee scored one.

Parkway plays Benton at 5 Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.