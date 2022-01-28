High school soccer: Benton, Bossier boys win district titles; Benton girls lose heartbreaker

The Benton and Bossier boys teams completed perfect runs through their respective districts with victories Thursday night.

Benton defeated Caddo Magnet 3-1 at Freedom Fields to win its third straight District 1-II championship.

After many years of frustration against Loyola College Prep, Bossier finally got over the hump with a 1-0 victory over the Flyers at Messmer Stadium in a game that decided the District 1-III championship.

Benton closed the regular season 14-7-2 and finished 6-0 in district. The Tigers have won nine of their last 10.

Caddo Magnet dropped to 16-8-1 and 4-2.

RJ Moore, Ethan Bihler and Logan Smith scored goals for the Tigers. Moore and Chase Clutter had one assist each.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 7 in the Division II power ratings. The top eight teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

Bossier improved to 17-2-3 and 5-0. The Bearkats are No. 4 in Division III and will receive a first-round bye. Loyola dropped to 10-8-1.

Elsewhere, Parkway claimed sole second place in District 1-II boys with a 6-0 victory over Northwood at Bossier.

Maximus Holt led the Panthers (13-8-1, 5-1) with three goals. Kimanee Gipson scored two and Nolan Dean one.

Brasen Tsuetch, Aeron Burrell, JR McGaugh and Holt had one assist apiece.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Panthers are No. 8 in the Division II power ratings.

In a battle for the District 1-II girls championship, Benton lost a heartbreaker to Caddo Magnet 3-2 at Freedom Fields.

Natalie Brice and Jenevieve Willis scored one goal each. Lexy Bouillon and Abigail Jacobs had one assist each.

Kennedy Nipper made eight saves.

Benton closed the regular season 14-10-4 and 4-1. The Lady Tigers are No. 5 in the Division II power ratings and will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

In another District 1-II girls regular-season finale, Haughton and Minden played to a scoreless tie in Minden.

The Lady Bucs (10-11-4, 2-2-1) are No. 9 in Division II.

The Airline girls closed the regular season with a 2-1 victory over North DeSoto at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Lady Vikings (11-10-4) are No. 26 in Division I. The top 32 teams in Division I in the final ratings generally make the playoffs.

Courtesy Photo … Bossier won the District 1-III championship Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Loyola at Messmer Stadium.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas