High school soccer: Benton boys and girls, Bossier boys advance to quarterfinals

The Benton boys and girls teams and the Bossier boys advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs in their respective divisions with second-round victories Saturday.

In Division II boys, No. 6 seed Benton defeated No. 22 Lakeshore 8-1 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (15-7-2) will travel to Metairie to face No. 3 East Jefferson (17-6) in the quarterfinals. East Jefferson defeated No. 19 Riverdale 1-0 in its second-round game.

In Division II girls, No. 5 Benton defeated No. 12 Franklin Parish 7-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Lady Tigers (15-9-4) will travel to Monroe to take on No. 4 Neville (14-9-2) Wednesday at 6 p.m. Neville defeated No. 13 West Ouachita 1-0 in the second round.

Benton defeated Neville twice during the regular season, 5-2 on Dec. 7 and 2-0 on Dec. 18.

In Division III boys, No. 4 Bossier downed No. 13 Haynes Academy 5-0 at Bossier. The Bearkats (18-2-3) will travel to Maurice for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 12 North Vermilion (14-7-1). North Vermilion defeated No. 5 St. Louis Catholic 2-1.

In another Division II second-round game, No. 8 Parkway fell to No. 9 Ouachita Parish 3-1. The Panthers closed the season 13-9-1.

At Bossier, Logan Smith scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the Benton boys.

Ethan Bihler scored two goals. RJ Moore had one goal and two assists.

Buzz Bording scored one goal. Chase Clutter and Aidan Bonar had one assist each.

Benton will be making its third quarterfinal appearance in the last four years. The Tigers reached the state championship game last year.

At Airline, Jamie Willis scored four goals to lead the Benton girls.

Lexy Bouillon scored two goals and had three assists. Abigail Jacobs had one goal and one assist.

Emerson Foster had two assists.

Benton will be making its third straight quarterfinal appearance. The Lady Tigers lost to No. 2 Lakeshore 7-1 last season.

Bossier has reached the quarterfinals for the third straight year. The Bearkats lost to No. 1 seed University Lab 3-0 last year.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.

