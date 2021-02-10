High school soccer: Benton boys and girls, Bossier boys advance to quarterfinals

The Benton boys and girls and the Bossier boys advanced to the quarterfinals of the soccer playoffs with second-round victories Tuesday.

In a Division II boys match, No. 3 seed Benton defeated No. 14 Archbishop Shaw 3-1 at Freedom Fields.

The Tigers (14-4-3), winners of 12 in a row, will face the winner between No. 6 Caddo Magnet (10-9-3) and No. 11 Lakeshore (10-7-2).

In a Division II girls match also played at Freedom Fields, No. 7 Benton defeated No. 10 Liberty 4-2 in overtime.

The Lady Tigers (18-7-1) will take on the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 2 Lakeshore (16-4-2) and No. 15 Terrebonne (8-8-1).

In a Division III boys match, No. 8 Bossier downed No. 9 David Thibodaux 2-0 at Memorial Stadium.

The Bearkats (16-4-4) will travel to Baton Rouge to face No. 1 University Lab (12-1-3), an 8-0 winner over No. 16 DeRidder.

Girls’ and boys’ quarterfinal matches must be played by Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

In a Division I second-round girls match Tuesday, No. 18 Parkway fell to No. 2 Mt. Carmel 7-1 at Tinsley Park.

At Freedom Fields, Ethan Bihler scored one goal and had one assist in the Benton boys’ victory.

Buzz Bording and Devin Ryan scored one goal each. Logan Smith had one assist.

Benton last reached the quarterfinals in 2019. Archbishop Shaw finished 12-6-0.

Jamie Willis scored one goal and assisted on two others in the Benton girls’ victory.

Emerson Foster had one goal and one assist. Lexy Bouillon and Abby Jacobs scored one goal each. Caroline Cannon had one assist.

Benton is in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. Liberty closed its season 10-7-0.

At Bossier, David Rojas scored both of the Bearkats’ goals. Coleman Beeson recorded his 14th shutout of the season.

Bossier is in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. David Thibodaux finished 10-5-4.

At Tinsley Park, senior Peyton Pipes closed her outstanding high school career with Parkway’s lone goal.

The Lady Panthers finished 14-8-1. Mt. Carmel improved to 18-1-2.

Two more second-round matches will be played Wednesday.

In a Division II boys match, No. 7 Parkway (8-9-3) takes on No. 10 East Jefferson (4-7-4) at 4 at Tinsley Park.

Parkway received a first-round bye. East Jefferson defeated No. 23 Tioga 3-0.

In a Division II girls match, No. 8 Haughton (10-8-3) faces No. 9 West Ouachita (9-10-0) at 5 at Memorial Stadium.

Haughton received a first-round bye. West Ouachita defeated No. 24 Karr 8-0.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas