High school soccer: Benton boys and girls, Parkway girls win; Bossier boys take district opener

The Benton boys and girls, Bossier boys and Parkway girls posted victories Tuesday night.

In a non-district boys match, Benton defeated North DeSoto 8-0 on the road. In a District 1-III opener, Bossier downed Union Parish 3-0 at home.

In a District 1-II girls match, Benton defeated Huntington 8-0 at Tinsley Park. In a non-district match, Parkway blanked Northwood 8-0 at Northwood.

Devin Ryan scored three goals and had one assist in the Benton boys’ victory.

RJ Moore and Ethan Bihler scored two goals each. Moore also had one assist.

Dayne Rees scored one goal. Logan Smith has two assists. Garrett Peteo, Nolan Anderson and Turner Hubbard had one assist apiece.

Benton improved to 5-4-3. The Tigers are scheduled to resume District 1-II play at Minden Thursday. North DeSoto dropped to 1-11-1.

Marquis Harris, Marco Rodriguez and Yoany Reyes scored one goal each in Bossier’s victory.

Cristobal Cruz, Kolby Shiers and Reyes all had assists. Coleman Beeson got the shutout.

The Bearkats (11-2-3) are scheduled to host Parkway Thursday. Union Parish fell to 1-3-3.

The Benton girls improved to 10-5 overall and 2-0 in district with the win over Huntington (0-8, 0-1). The Lady Tigers are scheduled to continue district play at Minden Thursday.

Maya Jackson and Peyton Pipes scored three goals each in the Parkway girls’ victory. Pipes also had two assists and Jackson one.

Hailey Worthy had one goal and one assist. Avery Diboye scored a goal.

Marie Smith and Katelyn Icenhower had one assist each. Aubrey Dupre got the shutout.

Northwood dropped to 3-8-1.

Parkway (7-4, 1-1) bounced back from a 5-0 District 1-I loss to Byrd (12-1, 5-0) on Monday. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to resume district play against Pineville Thursday at Tinsley.

In a non-district boys match Monday, Parkway tied Evangel Christian 1-1. The Panthers are 5-5-2. Evangel is 1-6-2.