High school soccer: Benton boys and girls win; Bossier boys blank Loyola

The Benton boys and girls teams and the Bossier boys picked up victories Tuesday night.

In boys games, Benton edged Haughton 2-1 at Freedom Fields in a game that was called at halftime because of lightning, and Bossier defeated former District 1-II rival Loyola College Prep 2-0 at Memorial Stadium.

In a girls game, Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Freedom Fields.

At Freedom Fields, Zian Toves and Jonathan Billue scored one goal each for Benton. Sander Svendsen had an assist.

Jose Montes scored Haughton’s goal at the 39-minute mark.

Benton (2-1-1) is playing in the Beau Chene tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday.

Haughton (2-2) faces Airline in the West Ouachita tournament at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At Memorial Stadium, Felix Deras and Jeison Sanchez scored Bossier’s goals.

Rony Carcamo and Yoany Reyes had one assist each.

Bossier (2-1-2) is hosting the 32nd annual Bossier High School Futbol Classic Thursday through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The Benton girls improved to 4-1-1. The Lady Tigers are playing in the Bossier tournament.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.