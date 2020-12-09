High school soccer: Benton boys down Neville behind Smith’s three goals

Logan Smith scored three goals to lead the Benton Tigers past the Neville Tigers 5-2 in a boys match Wednesday at Tinsley Park.

Benton improved to 2-3-3. Neville dropped to 2-2.

RJ Moore had three assists along with one goal. Devin Ryan had one goal and one assist. Smith also had an assist.

Benton head coach Bryan George said Steven Montgomery played “lights out in the net with no scores on him.”

George also praised his team’s play on defense. He cited Alex Gonzalez, Cade Lollar, Dayne Reed and Reed Petro.

In a girls match between teams that made deep playoff runs last season, Benton fell to Neville 3-0 in Monroe.

Neville reached the Division II semifinals last season, and Benton made it to the quarterfinals.

Neville raised its record to 5-0. Benton fell to 8-5.