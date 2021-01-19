High school soccer: Benton boys extend win streak to eight; Haughton, Parkway tie; Parkway, Airline girls post district victories

The Benton Tigers extended their winning streak to eight with a 6-0 District 1-II boys soccer victory over Minden on Monday at Minden.

In another District 1-II boys match, Haughton and Parkway played to a 2-2 tie at Tinsley Park.

In District 1-1 girls matches, Airline defeated Pineville 2-0 at Pineville, and Parkway blanked Ruston 8-0 at Tinsley.

Logan Smith scored two goals and had two assists in the Benton boys’ victory.

Devin Ryan also scored two goals.

Buzz Bording and Reed Petro had one goal each. Ben Poole had two assists and Ethan Bihler one.

Benton improved to 9-4-3 overall and 3-0 in district. The Tigers are tied for first with Caddo Magnet (8-7-3, 4-0).

Haughton got goals from Reese Seals on a corner kick and Ian Ebarb on a penalty kick against Parkway. Both came after the Panthers took the lead.

Keegan Golden and Johnny Van defended well, coach Michael Marston said. Carter Ebarb and Hilder Quintanilla were also cited for their contributions.

Haughton is 7-6-3 overall and 0-1-1 in district. Parkway is 7-6-3 and 2-0-1.

Peyton Pipes scored four goals and had three assists in the Parkway girls’ victory. Maya Jackson had three goals and three assists.

Cammie Jackson had one goal and Isabel Bright one assist. Aubri Dupre got the shutout.

Parkway improved to 9-4-1 overall and 3-1 in district. Ruston dropped to 3-7 and 0-5.

Parkway and North DeSoto played to a 2-2 tie Saturday. Dunn and Pipes scored goals. Jackson had two assists

The Airline girls improved to 5-8-2 and 2-3. Pineville fell to 8-10 and 2-5.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches. Records based on scores posted on the LHSAA website.