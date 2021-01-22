High school soccer: Benton boys, girls extend winning streaks; Bossier boys rout North DeSoto

The Benton boys and girls teams extended winning streaks in high school soccer action Thursday night.

In a District 1-II boys match, Benton got past Parkway 5-3 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In a non-district girls match, Benton downed Ruston 4-0 on the road.

In a District 1-III boys match, Bossier blanked North DeSoto 8-0 in Stonewall.

In another non-district girls match, Airline and Calvary Baptist played to a 1-1 tie at Calvary.

The Benton boys extended their winning streak to eight. But the Tigers’ streak of seven straight shoutouts came to an end.

Ethan Bihler led Benton (10-4-3, 4-0) with two goals. Logan Smith, Dayne Reed and Devin Ryan scored one apiece.

Garrett Petro had two assists. RJ Moore and Ben Poole had one each.

Benton is No. 4 in the Division II power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. Parkway (7-7-3) is No. 6.

Yoany Reyes and Marquis Harris scored two goals each to lead the Bossier boys.

Nixon Garcia, David Rojas, Cristian Matamoros and Marcus Harris all scored one.

Rojas had three assists and Reyes two. Jorge Alfaro, Felix Deras and Jean Carlos Contreras had one apiece.

The shutout was Bossier’s 11th of the season. The Bearkats improved to 14-3-4 overall and 3-0 in district.

The Benton girls improved to 15-5-1 overall. The Lady Tigers have won five in a row.

The Airline girls are 5-8-3.