High school soccer: Benton boys, Parkway boys and girls win season openers

The Benton and Parkway boys and the Parkway girls opener their seasons with victories Tuesday night.

In boys games, Benton defeated Airline 3-1 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Parkway downed Loyola 8-2 at Tinsley Park.

In another boys game, Haughton tied Northwood 3-3 at Tinsley.

Parkway routed Huntington 8-0 in a girls game at Bossier.

In other girls games, Haughton opened its season with a 1-1 tie against Airline at Tinsley, and Benton evened its record at 1-1 with a 2-1 victory over West Monroe at Freedom Fields.

At Airline, Reed Petro had one goal and one assist for Benton.

Will Weiford and Ethan Bihler also scored goals. Logan Smith had an assist.

At Tinsley, Max Holt scored four goals to lead Parkway.

Nolan Dean had two. Ryder Trant and Brasen Teutsch scored one each.

Jose Montes, Chris Ontiveros and Carter Ebarb scored Haughton’s goals against Northwood. Yohan Roche and Josthin Quiacain had assists.

Coach Michael Marston said Cole Rhymes also played well.

At Bossier, Maya Jackson led the Lady Panthers with five goals.

Isabel Bright had two goals and two assists. Cameron Dunn had one goal and one assist. Audrey Stippel had one assist.

At Tinsley, Alyssa Taylor scored Haughton’s goal against Airline (1-0-1).

All five parish boys teams are playing in the Airline tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The Haughton girls tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The Parkway girls are playing in the Loyola tournament Thursday through Saturday.

In a boys JV game Tuesday, Haughton tied Northwood 3-3. In a girls game, Haughton defeated Airline 6-0.

Jacob Wood scored two goals and Brayden Hardy one for the Haughton boys.

Mya Webb and Gabby Reyes scored two goals each for the Haughton girls. Emma Maynor and Olivia Silny scored one each.